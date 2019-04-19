Ralph Lauren Unveils The Earth Polo, Made Completely From Recycled Materials

NEW YORK CITY— April 18, 2019 — Polo Ralph Lauren is reimagining its iconic Polo shirt with Mother Nature in mind. Introducing The Earth Polo, crafted from thread derived entirely from recycled plastic bottles and dyed in an innovative process that uses zero water. Each Earth Polo is made from an average of 12 plastic bottles.

“Ralph Lauren will commit to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans, and will convert the use of all virgin poly-fiber to recycled poly-fiber by 2025. Plastic waste is a major issue threatening the environment—we want to be part of the solution and utilize an innovative approach to create something valuable,” said David Lauren, chief innovation officer.

The Earth Polo was produced in partnership with First Mile, an organization with a global mission focused on sustainability and positive social impact. First Mile works with entrepreneurs in low-income communities to collect recyclable plastic bottles, which are then processed through a unique and eco-friendly manufacturing program and turned into high-quality yarn and ultimately fabric.

“When Ralph founded our company more than 50 years ago, he did so with the idea that whatever we create is meant to be worn, loved, and passed on for generations. It’s with this spirit of timelessness that we approach sustainability,” added Halide Alagoz, executive vice president, chief supply chain and sustainability officer.

For decades, the iconic Polo shirt has been used as a global symbol to help raise millions of dollars for philanthropic and social impact, including funding breast cancer research and care through the Pink Pony Fund, raising funds for global disaster relief, and supporting the LGBTQ community.

The Earth Polo will be available for men and women in global retail stores and on RalphLauren.com on April 18 in four colorways: Stuart Green, White, Navy, and Baby Blue. The company’s full Global Citizenship and Sustainability Report, including its comprehensive strategy and goals, will be published in June.

Posted April 19, 2019

Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation