PVH Corp. To Create 575 Jobs, Invest $77.6 Million In Fulton County, GA

Atlanta, GA — March 28, 2019 — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that PVH Corp., one of the largest global apparel companies, will create 575 jobs and invest $77.6 million in a new distribution and warehouse facility in Palmetto, Georgia.

“We are excited that PVH Corp. chose to locate their new distribution and warehouse facility in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “By creating 575 jobs and investing $77.6 million in the Palmetto community, PVH Corp.’s positive impact will be felt statewide and bring even more business to our booming Savannah port.”

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. PVH owns the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and markets a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

“We are proud to be partnering with the State of Georgia to expand our footprint here, and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of new PVH associates to our company, where we are guided by our core values – individuality, partnership, passion, integrity and accountability. PVH is an organization where every individual is valued,” said Kevin Urban, Executive Vice President of Logistic Services at PVH. “PVH strives to make positive impacts in the places we do business, and our greatest opportunity to do that comes from the passion and integrity of our associates.”

With more than 38,000 associates operating across 40 countries, PVH will continue to strengthen its relationships with the Georgia Ports Authority and expand the distribution network in Georgia. The port of Savannah will remain the top point of entry and is well positioned to support the future import volume growth as a result of the new facility.

“We are thrilled to welcome PVH Corp. to Fulton County and are ready to staff their new center with the state’s most qualified workforce,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. “This is a great win not only for the city of Palmetto, but for all of our communities.”

“Our city’s employment opportunities took a giant leap with this deal,” said Palmetto Mayor J. Clark Boddie. “We are excited for our current residents that will be able to expand their careers here, and look forward to welcoming new members to our wonderful community as a result of this win.”

“PVH’s decision to invest in Fulton County and expand their presence in Georgia reflects the ongoing strength of our business community,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our region’s logistics infrastructure and skilled workforce are among the many assets that make metro Atlanta such an attractive choice for global brands like PVH.”

PVH also operates a distribution center in McDonough that will continue to operate.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Development Authority of Fulton County, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this competitive project,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The collective goal amongst our economic development partners is to create jobs and investment opportunities in Georgia, and to be able to announce that one of the largest global apparel companies chose Palmetto is a win for the entire state.”

Posted April 1, 2019

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor, Brian P. Kemp