PVH Corp. Enters Into Licensing Agreement With NIKE, Inc. For Men’s Underwear Business

NEW YORK — April 30, 2019 — PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with NIKE, Inc. for the design, sourcing, marketing and worldwide distribution of NIKE-branded men’s underwear.

This partnership using PVH’s innovative underwear platform will deliver exciting NIKE men’s underwear products, supported by complementary commitments to quality standards and corporate responsibility.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with NIKE, as this is an opportunity for two great companies to build on each other’s strengths, making it a win-win for everyone, especially consumers,” said PVH’s Cheryl Abel-Hodges, President of Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group.

With the addition of NIKE men’s underwear, The Underwear Group will expand its strong portfolio which includes CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Olga, Warner’s and True & Co.

PVH sets the standard of style as one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle company in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our iconic portfolio includes TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

Posted April 30, 2019

