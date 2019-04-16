Naia™ From Eastman Joins 10th Annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit As Supporting Sponsor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — April 16, 2019 — Global specialty materials provider Eastman, the maker of sustainably sourced Naia™ cellulosic yarn, announces its participation in the 10th annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit, May 15-16. Naia™ is a supporting sponsor of the world’s leading business event on sustainability in fashion, where the brand will feature and share news about custom fabrics from partner mills. Naia™ is also sponsoring the Pitch Stage, where innovators will present sustainable fashion business solutions as part of Copenhagen Fashion Summit’s Innovation Forum.

“Naia™ gives designers a sustainable design choice with fabrics that are both beautiful and versatile,” said Ruth Farrell, Eastman global marketing director of Textiles.

At the summit, Naia™ will demonstrate the yarn’s texture versatility with a Naia™, MicroModal and elastane blend from partner mill Wing Yue. It’s a two-tone double face knit with a super-soft hand, according to Farrell. Naia™ will also feature a luxurious, satin-back crepe-woven fabric made of Naia™ and viscose by Yilmazipek and a printed, lightweight satin-woven Naia™/silk blend from Haiyan Jiayuan that renders a wholly sustainable fabric with a silk-like hand. The fourth featured fabric is made of 100 percent Naia™ by Nishiyama for a lightly crinkled satin weave with shine. Farrell describes it as having a “beautiful surface effect that demonstrates the luxury possible with a sustainable fabric.”

The Summit’s CEO Agenda 2019 outlines eight core priorities for fashion leaders: supply chain traceability, combating climate change, sustainable material mix, circular fashion system, efficient use of water, energy and chemicals, respectful and secure work environments, promotion for better wage system and the fourth industrial revolution.

Eastman, the creator of Naia™, proves its commitment to these transformational priorities via its closed-loop production process in which safe solvents and water are recycled and reused, ensuring a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. Listed on the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, Naia™ has a smaller environmental impact than generic modal, triacetate, and viscose. In developing the yarn, Eastman considers the entire life cycle, from responsible sourcing to end-of-life disposal.

Made with wood sourced from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus plantations and forests, Naia™ is certified as biodegradable in fresh water, having received the OK biodegradable WATER conformity mark from TÜV AUSTRIA.

Naia™ recently joined C.L.A.S.S. (Creativity Lifestyle And Sustainable Synergy) to support the fashion industry’s shift toward the circular economy, empowering businesses to be competitive and socially responsible.

“We continue to work with NGOs, industry partners and certifying entities to shape the future of sustainability and circularity in fashion and textiles,” said Natalia Allen, Eastman sustainability leader of Textiles.

Naia™ will be exhibiting at Copenhagen Fashion Summit’s Innovation Forum Studio 1 Stand No. 10.

Source: Eastman