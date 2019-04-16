Cone Denim Announces Next Chapter For Iconic X3 Selvage Looms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 16, 2019 — Cone Denim is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement focused on bringing the American Draper X3 selvage looms from the iconic White Oak plant back into production. The agreement with local investor Will Dellinger provides for the sale of the X3 looms to Dellinger who plans to start them up for the purpose of producing denim fabric in North Carolina.

“It is exciting to see a path forward for these iconic looms that allows them to remain in North Carolina and continue the legacy of American denim,” said Cone Denim President Steve Maggard. “The denim community has been so supportive of Cone Denim and the heritage of the White Oak plant, which will forever be a part of Cone Denim.”

Maggard continued: “While we will not be involved in the operation of the looms going forward we are pleased with the prospect of them finding a new home. Will Dellinger understands the heritage and history of these looms and we appreciate his commitment to putting them back in production here in North Carolina.”

“The looms are an integral part of American textile history and I am excited by the possibilities of continuing their legacy,” says Will Dellinger. “North Carolina is rich in textile resources and expertise and I look forward to collaborating with others as we fully explore the potential of the looms and develop plans for their future start up.”

Cone Denim will also donate one of the looms to the Greensboro History Museum. The loom will remain in the Greensboro community, available to the public, in support of the city’s denim heritage. Greensboro is the headquarters for Cone Denim, and the company continues to look for opportunities to preserve and share the Cone heritage within the local community.

The American Draper X3 looms were produced by the Draper Corporation, based out of Hopedale, Massachusetts, which operated for more than 130 years. The Draper automatic looms were a significant factor in the movement of the cotton textile industry to the South. The X3 looms being sold to Dellinger date as far back as the 1940s; some were original to the White Oak plant while others were reclaimed from outside sources and restored for use at the plant.

Source: Cone Denim/Elevate Textiles