Champion Thread Company (CTC) — 40 Years Of Industry Service

GASTONIA, North Carolina — April 4, 2019 — Champion Thread Company, a provider of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other trim & findings, is celebrating its 40 Years of Service to the Textile and Sewn Products Industries.

Thanks to a loyal and fast-growing customer base, CTC has expanded from its roots as a small thread broker into a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of products and solutions that are sold on 4 continents.

Some of CTC’s major milestones include:

1979 – Founded by current CEO Bob Poovey

1999 – Moved/expanded corporate office

2007 – Strategic thread manufacturer acquisition

2009 – Started engineered yarn business

2011 – Opened state-of-the-art flexible mfg facility

2014 – Expanded and opened current HQ location

2016 – Matt Poovey promoted to President

2018 – Opened new warehouse/distribution facility

Even with all the industry changes over these years, CTC remains a family-owned and operated business committed to providing the highest quality products, competitive prices, unmatched industry expertise, and superior customer support and relationships.

Posted April 4, 2019

Source: Champion Thread Company (CTC)