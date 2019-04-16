AATCC Future Leaders Award Presented To Meredith McQuerry At International Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — April 15, 2019 — The AATCC Future Leaders Award was presented to Meredith L. McQuerry on April 11, 2019, at the International Conference held in Fort Worth, Texas. The Future Leaders Award recognizes promising young professionals in the fields of textiles, apparel, and related material sciences. These young professionals are the future of our industry and the future leaders of AATCC. Award recipients are determined by each AATCC Interest Group.

McQuerry is a tenure-track assistant professor in the Retail Entrepreneurship Department at Florida State University. McQuerry joined AATCC in 2012, the same year she graduated with a BS from the University of Kentucky, where she double-majored in Merchandising, Apparel, and Textiles, and Career and Technical Education (Family and Consumer Sciences). In 2013, she received an MS from the University of Kentucky, majoring in Merchandising, Apparel, and Textiles (Textile Science), and in 2016, earned a PhD in Textile Technology Management from North Carolina State University.McQuerry has over $380,000 in research grants. She has 12 journal articles published, and seven manuscripts in preparation for submission. One of the journal articles, published with Emil DenHartog and Roger Barker in 2016, received the AATCC J.W. Weaver Paper of the Year Award. She also is a graduate advisor, and undergraduate mentor for students with research scholarships and grants.

Among her many skills, she is certified in Six Sigma Green Belt. She was also a winner of the 2013 AATCC Herman and Myrtle Goldstein Student Paper Competition. She currently is an invited member on the AATCC Strategic Planning Committee and is a faculty advisor for the Florida State University AATCC Student Chapter.

Nominees for the AATCC Future Leaders Award must be AATCC members who are 39 years old or younger and actively engaged in the greater textile or related industries. They must display leadership skills and have a history of service to AATCC or the greater textile and related industries. A key quality of successful candidates is a desire to become more involved with the objectives of AATCC: to increase expertise, encourage research, and establish channels for the interchange of professional knowledge. Nominees must agree to join the AATCC Young Professionals Committee and must participate, as their professional commitments allow, in the work of the committee. The award includes a framed certificate signed by the AATCC president and the Interest Group (IG) chairs and a special pin.

The AATCC is the world’s leading not-for-profit association serving textile professionals since 1921. AATCC, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., USA, provides test method development, quality control materials, and professional networking for members in about 50 countries throughout the world.

Posted April 16, 2019

Source: AATCC