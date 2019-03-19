Varsity Spirit And Helios Sunless Tanning Towels Announce Sponsorship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March 19, 2019 — Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheer and dance educational camps, competitions and apparel, today announced a new sponsor, Helios Sunless Tanning Towels, a product of White Towel Services, Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Varsity Spirit, the worldwide leader in the cheerleading and dance community, has been the driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today. Each season, Varsity Spirit hosts more than 900,000 athletes at over 600 competitions, and has a deep commitment to the health and well-being of the young athletes who participate.

Helios Self-Tanning Towels, the official Tanning Product of Varsity Spirit, provide perfect tans without any of the harmful effects from the sun. Teens are able to tan responsibly, with beautiful, long lasting color that lasts up to 10 days. Each towel contains enough product for a head-to-toe application. The tanning solution contains certified organic aloe, jojoba and avocado oils, and contains no gluten, no parabens, and no sulfate. Each box includes two full body tans lasting 4-10 days each. Products will be promoted at all star events, and will be for sale online at Shop.Varsity.com.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Helios Sunless Tanning Towels,” says John Newby, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “They offer a healthy tanning solution for our athletes, and are easy to use, affordable and high quality. We love bringing products like this to our athletes that allow them to look and feel their best.”

“Helios Sunless Tanning Towels is excited to be able to team with Varsity Spirit to offer a healthy self-tanning solution to their athletes and families,” says Jason Stark, owner of Helios Sunless Tanning Towels. “Varsity Spirit’s athletes want to be tan but are also concerned about harmful UV rays from the sun and tanning beds, or the mist inhaled during spray tans. Helios is the easiest, healthiest, and most consistent way to get a beautiful radiant tan all year long.”

Helios Sunless Tanning Towels joins a prestigious list of Varsity Spirit partners, including Gatorade, Fabletics, BAND, and more.

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit’s 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading’s influence and profile since 1974.

Helios Sunless Tanning Towels are the latest product from White Towel Services, Inc. White Towel Services, Inc. is a manufacturing company based in Fort Worth, Texas, that infuses any type of a solution into a cotton cloth and then individually wraps it. Founded in 2001, White Towel Services has created many products for the hospitality and medical markets.

Posted March 19, 2019

Source: Varsity Spirit