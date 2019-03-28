UNTUCKit Announces Collection With Major League Baseball

NEW YORK — March 28, 2019 — UNTUCKit, one of the fastest-growing retail brands in North America, announced today its first-ever product collaboration with Major League Baseball.

The UNTUCKit MLB Signature Series features the logo of one of eight individual MLB teams stitched into the sail of a classic UNTUCKit best-selling, wrinkle-free shirt. Team logos available include the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves.

Beginning on Opening Day, baseball fans can support their favorite team in style when they pick up an MLB Signature Series shirt from UNTUCKit’s stores or website, on MLBShop.com or select team club houses—all in time for opening day.

The partnership is another step towards UNTUCKit’s growing presence in the sports industry. Last year, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott were each introduced as athlete ambassadors and investors in the brand. In addition to building their roster of athletes, UNTUCKit has strategically increased marketing and advertising across sports television, radio and arenas across the country.

“We’re excited about this partnership with the MLB, our first with a major sports league, given the natural affinity between our customers and the sports industry. We’ve taken a few of our best-selling shirt styles and added a fun, exclusive element we know customers will be excited about—an ode to their favorite baseball teams—to wear at the next game,” says UNTUCKit co-Founder and CEO Aaron Sanandres.

Posted March 28, 2019

Source: UNTUCKit