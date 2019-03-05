PrimaLoft Sees Momentum With PrimaLoft® Cross Core™ Technology, Announcing 30 Brand Partner Adoptions For Fall 2019

LATHAM, N.Y. — March 5th, 2019 — PrimaLoft Inc. today announced 30 new brand partners have adopted PrimaLoft® Cross Core™ technology and debuted three iterations. The Cross Core platform fuses existing PrimaLoft fibers with next-generation materials including aerogel, a highly porous, low-density structure, originally used by NASA scientists, that forms a temperature barrier locking out cold and heat. New products available at retail beginning fall 2019 include PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology, PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Hi-Loft Ultra with Cross Core Technology and the loose fill PrimaLoft Silver Insulation ThermoPlume with Cross Core Technology.

More than 30 brands adopted at least one of the three PrimaLoft insulations in the Cross Core series. These brands include: adidas originals, Athleta, Black Diamond, Dynafit, La Sportiva, Maloja, Montane, Mountain Hardwear, Norröna, Peak Performance, Ping, POC, Quiksilver, Reusch, and Simms, among others.

“The PrimaLoft Cross Core™ series reinforces our relentless effort to push the limits of material innovation for greater consumer comfort,” said Mike Joyce, president and CEO of PrimaLoft. “It is a significant advancement in our capabilities, resulting in products boasting previously unattainable levels of lightweight warmth, comfort and protection. The increased adoption of Cross Core shows the market’s growing demand for versatile components that deliver a higher degree of consumer comfort across a range of endeavors and conditions.”

Originally developed by NASA for use in aeronautical applications, silica aerogel is composed of more than 95 percent air and is the lightest solid material known to man and one of the most effective insulation materials. PrimaLoft engineers have found a way to integrate aerogel material into the fibers, allowing PrimaLoft to develop apparel insulation that withstands the extreme challenges of outdoor garments.

PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core combines PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, the benchmark in performance synthetics, with aerogel technology, the gold standard in lightweight thermal protection. It provides up to 52 percent more warmth with the same weight compared to PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation. This enables PrimaLoft customers to achieve both enhanced warmth and decreased weight. PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology contains 35-percent post-consumer recycled content.

PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Hi-Loft Ultra with Cross Core has a distinctive accordionlike construction resulting in unending loft and quick compression recovery for long-lasting, lightweight warmth. Adding aerogel technology to the PrimaLoft fibers ensures loft and warmth without increasing weight, while featuring 25-percent post-consumer recycled content.

Building upon the success of PrimaLoft Black Insulation ThermoPlume® over the last few years, PrimaLoft Silver Insulation ThermoPlume with Cross Core Technology is the next level of warmth in loose-fill synthetic insulations. By blending each individual fiber of the small, silky plumes with aerogel technology, this insulation delivers the aesthetic and performance of natural down with up to 12 percent more warmth compared to previous ThermoPlume insulations. This loose-fill insulation has excellent compressibility for long-lasting durability and a water-repellent finish to ensure wet weather protection.

“Spending a full day on the slopes can be challenging for a skier,” said Eva Füting, senior designer at Peak Performance, a maker of innovative travel bags and gear. “Skiers are exposed to a range conditions from frigid morning lift rides to high-intensity, sunlit descents. The Peak Performance Velaero collection withstands these conditions by using, in addition to design features, the new PrimaLoft Silver Insulation ThermoPlume with Cross Core Technology, featuring aerogel.”

“For our products, we are always looking for materials with minimal weight,” said Sibylle Egele, product manager at Dynafit, a leading mountain equipment and apparel company. “Our new FT Insulation Jacket is definitely our warmest PrimaLoft product in the range. With PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Hi-Loft Ultra with Cross Core Technology we are able to imitate the warmth, look and feel of natural down. The PrimaLoft Cross Core technology adds another level of warmth efficiency to the great performance of PrimaLoft products.”

Posted March 5, 2019

Source: Primaloft