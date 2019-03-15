Maidenform Launches New Magic Slimming Shapewear Collection Introducing LYCRA® Fitsense™ Technology In North America

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — March 15, 2019 — Maidenform, America’s No. 1 shapewear brand owned by HanesBrands, in partnership with The LYCRA Company, has introduced the new Magic Slimming collection. The new shapewear provides innovative ultra-lightweight fabric, and targeted ultra-firm control powered by LYCRA® FitSense™ technology.

The Maidenform Magic Slimming shapewear collection offers the targeted, slimming profile women love without the need for bulky, sewn-in panels. Fabric with high LYCRA® fiber content delivers a sculpted look, while the printed LYCRA® FitSense™ pattern enhances the fabric’s strength for a fit that flattens the tummy, smooths hips and lifts the rear.

“Our new Magic Slimming collection provides an exceptional wearing experience that will help women of all sizes look and feel their best thanks to innovative design, comfort features and the combination of LYCRA® fabric and FitSense™ technology,” said Tim Blankenbaker, general manager of Maidenform Shapewear and DKNY Intimates. “Together with The LYCRA Company, we’re listening to women and bringing them the shapewear solutions they want.”

The collection offers three silhouettes – Thigh Slimmer, High-Waist Thigh Slimmer and High-Waist Brief – in sizes small through 2XL. In addition to the innovative design, the silhouettes offer HanesBrands’ Cool Comfort technology that will help keep women comfortable and a “no slip” high waistband that utilizes silicone to minimize movement and sit soft against the body.

“We knew Maidenform would be an ideal partner to bring this new technology to market in the United States,” said Michelle Schlegel, marketing manager, The LYCRA Company. “We are excited to help the Maidenform brand take its shapewear to the next level with LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, a patented water-based dispersion that is screen printed directly on fabrics made with LYCRA® fiber.”

To promote the Magic Slimming collection launch, Maidenform and The LYCRA Company have partnered with Refinery29, a leading media and entertainment company for women, to develop a co-branded marketing campaign.

The campaign, which highlights fail-safe looks, features social media influencer and model Aiyana Lewis wearing Maidenform Magic Slimming shapewear as part of a show-stopping evening outfit. The Refinery29 feature will be shared across Lewis’ Instagram account, as well as on Maidenform and LYCRA® brand digital platforms.

Maidenform’s Magic Slimming collection comes in nude and black and has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $44 for the Thigh Slimmer and High-Waist Brief and $55 for the High-Waist Thigh Slimmer. The collection is available now at kohls.com and at select Kohl’s retail locations in the United States, as well as Maidenform.com. The collection will be available at other mid-tier and department stores beginning in April.

Posted March 15, 2019

Source: HanesBrands