Jump Design Group And Glenn Schlossberg Acquire Susana Monaco Brand

NEW YORK — March 4, 2019 — Jump Design Group announced last month its acquisition of the women’s wear label Susana Monaco. Jump acquired a majority stake in Susana Monaco by purchasing prior stakes from Marcus Lemonis of CNBC’s entrepreneur and business show “The Profit.” The acquisition marks six portfolio brands for Jump and is the latest move in the company’s efforts to expand its reach to solution-oriented brands in the textiles industry.

Susana Monaco has been designing womenswear under her namesake label since opening her Manhattan showroom in 2000. Looking to gain expert support and infrastructure that Jump Design Group offers, she began discussions with Founder and Principal of Jump Design Group, Glenn Schlossberg, nearly three years ago about a potential partnership.

“We’ve established our brand: the aesthetic, the style, our customer base – and the quality and fit of our products are impeccable. I have no doubt Glenn Schlossberg and Jump Design Group will take Susana Monaco designs to new heights,” said Susana Monaco, CEO and co-founder of the Susana Monaco brand. “Glenn and I both grew up in the textile business and we have a lot in common in terms of goals and how we view the industry. The most rewarding part of being in this particular industry is bringing new ideas to life, so this partnership with Glenn’s team was a no-brainer.”

Glenn Schlossberg, founder of Jump Design Group said, “We are excited to provide sales infrastructure and product development to allow Susana to focus on her products while we help achieve the product distribution that the Susana Monaco brand deserves.”

“Susana’s namesake brand is a classic line, and we share a lot in common with Susana,” added Ashesh Amin, CEO of Jump Design Group. “Our partnership will be mutually beneficial, combining our processes and technology with her innovative designs.”

The move acquiring Susana Monaco creates a strong portfolio and continues Jump’s focus on operational distinction and inventive product development. Previously, Jump Design Group acquired Cathy Daniels Apparel in 2018, in an effort by Glenn Schlossberg, to acquire two to three new apparel brands annually.

Jump Design Group and Glenn Schlossberg continue to seek out opportunities in the women’s apparel industry to add to the Jump portfolio. They are working with the U.S. Commercial Service to expand Jump Design Group sales to Germany, Sweden, and China.

Posted March 4, 2019

Source: Jump Design Group