Fi-Tech Welcomes Charles Jolly To The Team

Midlothian, Va. — March 26, 2019 — Fi-Tech is pleased to welcome the newest member of its team, with Charles Jolly joining the company in February 2019. Jolly will boost the company’s field technical service resources supporting principal Mayer and Cie., headquartered in Albstadt, Germany.

Prior to joining Fi-Tech, Jolly worked for major circular knitting machine manufacturers with installation, service, training and troubleshooting experience in both the United States and Central America. With an office in North Carolina, he will be able to provide expedited support to Fi-Tech customers located in the region and will provide services to other regions in the United States, Canada and Central America.

Posted March 26, 2019

Source: Fi-Tech