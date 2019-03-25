DKNY Launches Sport Capsule In Partnership With Major League Baseball For Spring 2019

NEW YORK — March 25, 2019 — Baseball: the All-American pastime, and a pillar of NYC culture. It’s only natural that this year DKNY SPORT launches a collaboration with MLB—an evolution of the modern woman’s athleisure wardrobe. DKNY SPORT x MLB is a collaboration that celebrates both athletics and aesthetics.

Just in time for Opening Day, DKNY will launch an ongoing product partnership within the DKNY SPORT category with Major League Baseball. This sport-inspired collection brings DKNY’s signature city-ready sport styles to ballparks across the country—creating the perfect game day uniform, with a modern, feminine edge for all 30 MLB teams.

The collection includes DKNY SPORT favorites—the sneaker dress, coach’s jacket, cropped hoodie and leggings—cobranded with an MLB team icon of her choice. bold graphics and logos stay true to both the DKNY and MLB brands, allowing fans to proudly display their loyalty without compromising their signature style. Form-fitting activewear styles—an undeniably feminine signature of DKNY—declare pride with team logos stamped on the chest, across the back, and down the legs.

To bring the collaboration to life, DKNY will host a large-scale VIP launch event in partnership with MLB on Opening Day 2019. There will be a two-hour interactive, engaging VIP event featuring notable attendees across the fashion, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Beginning March 28th, DKNY SPORT X MLB will be available to fans on dkny.com, mlbshop.com, fanatics.com, Macy’s, and select ballparks throughout the U.S. Pricing ranges from $40-$70 for tops, $60-$80 for fleece and bottoms, and $80-$160 for outerwear.

Posted March 25, 2019

Source: DKNY