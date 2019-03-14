Beverly Knits Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

GASTONIA, N.C. — March 14, 2019 — Beverly Knits Inc., one of the largest circular knitting companies in the U.S., has recently earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 certification is the international standard for quality management systems. Beverly Knits was certified by ABS Quality Evaluations Inc.

To become ISO 9001:2015 registered, an organization must evaluate its processes, the risks to interested parties and make the necessary provisions for customer requirements with documented systems.

“The Beverly Knits team, led by Vice President of Manufacturing Tracy Gilbert, spent many hours working together to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification,” said Ron Sytz, Beverly Knits owner and president. “With our certification in place, Beverly Knits has demonstrated our continued commitment to our customers which gives them confidence in our ability to repeatably provide high quality products and services.”

Beverly Knits’ ISO 9001:2015 certification encompasses its subsidiary, Creative Fabric Services LLC, which also does business as Creative Ticking. Creative Fabrics provides fabrics to the apparel, industrial and automotive markets. Creative Ticking manufactures finished fabrics and cut and sew products for the bedding industry.

