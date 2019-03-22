Athletic Specialty Retailer Hibbett Sports, Inc. Announces CEO Transition Plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — March 22, 2019 — Hibbett Sports, Inc., an athletic specialty retailer, today announced the planned retirement of Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board will commence a search process to identify the Company’s next CEO, and Mr. Rosenthal will remain at the Company in his CEO capacity until a successor is named. He will assist the Board with the search and the execution of the transition. Upon the completion of the leadership transition, Mr. Rosenthal will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Commenting on Mr. Rosenthal’s decision, Mickey Newsome, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are fortunate to be able to have a seamless transition of leadership at Hibbett Sports. Jeff has served Hibbett for over 21 years and has contributed significantly to its growth. He has worked tirelessly over the past several years leading the Company in a very difficult retail environment. He has created a foundation for the Company’s success as we move forward, and we thank him.”

“I have been privileged to lead Hibbett Sports over the past nine years as President and CEO,” Mr. Rosenthal stated. “I am proud of our accomplishments during that time having built a world class e-commerce website and most recently completing our first significant acquisition. I believe that the Company is well positioned, and it is an appropriate time to begin a transition. I am committed to working with the management team in a smooth transition and subsequently working alongside my Board peers.”

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear banners, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com

Posted March 22, 2019

Source: Hibbett Sports, Inc.