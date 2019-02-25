Wrangler® Opens Its Archives To Globally Unveil ICONS Collection

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 25, 2019 — Every icon has an origin story. In 1947, the first mass-produced cowboy jean from Wrangler was designed to withstand the work of ranch hands and rodeo cowboys. By 1952, Wrangler had expanded its western-influenced shirt and jacket styles and became a revolutionary style move for the icons. The brand went global in 1962 as the world showed its incredible enthusiasm for the simple functionality and outlaw appeal of America’s workwear staple, denim. As Wrangler moved into the next millennium, it embraced a whole new generation of musicians, artists and actors, while staying true to its Western heritage.

To celebrate this authentic attitude and era-defining style, Wrangler introduces its Wrangler ICONS™ Collection of jeans, shirts and jackets for a generation who will create and be part of the iconic moments of today.

“From rockers to free spirits, artists to outlaws, in the rodeo and on the street, Wrangler has outfitted those who live by their own rules and refuse to be defined,” said Jenni Broyles, Wrangler vice president, general manager North America. “The Wrangler ICONS Collection captures the essence of the stars that created an era of groundbreaking music, culture and style and combines it with the hottest trends in denim today.”

Six iconic denim styles, steeped in heritage and forever linked to the 70-year Wrangler journey, have been re-issued and re-styled for the modern world. The definitive, cult icons are available in five different stages of wear and fade to give the collection its unique edge (new, six month, one year, two year and three year):

New: Denim comes in crisp, rich, and dark, straight from the mill.

Six month: Lighter color, crisp, without fade patterns, this look comes from wearing and washing raw denim.

One year: Darker fade patterns recall a year of wear, while keeping to the denim connoisseur’s trend for rarely washing jeans.

Two year: The lighter, less contrasted look of faded denim that comes from two years of wearing and washing regularly.

Three year: In line with the evolution of the “no wash” trend, this denim recreates the look of a jean that has been washed only a handful of times, with authentic fade patterns.

11MWZ, Men’s Western Zipper: The original Wrangler jean, the versatile 11 oz. denim weight Men’s Western (11MW), featured a button-fly until the Men’s Western Zipper (MWZ) was introduced in 1966, further establishing Wrangler as the go-to for hard working cowboys and western aficionados. For the 2019 reissue, the original style’s exaggerated “kick,” historically cut generously to fit over a cowboy boot, is streamlined for today’s consumer. Otherwise, with the same slim profile, higher rise and original tobacco stitching against the revolutionary broken twill denim, it’s just as any mid-century rodeo star would remember it. Available in new, six-month, one year, two year and three year wear and fade patterns.

11WWZ, Women’s Western Zipper: Based on the original 1950s fit and taking style cues from the Wrangler original Cowboy Cut, this slim-fitting jean has a high rise to contour and accentuate the waist and hips. Available in new, six month, one year, and three year.

124MJ, Men’s Western Jacket: The archetypal denim jacket, Steve McQueen wore it buttoned up and collar popped, while John Lennon took a more bohemian approach, wearing his open and over a shirt or sweater. Regardless of how you style it, the design is timeless, and the reissue is virtually unchanged. The sleeves are slimmed, and the body is slightly lengthened and the proportions, positioning of the heritage tobacco stitching, rounded pocket flaps and copper buttons are all true to the original. Available in new, six month, three year.

124WJ, Women’s Western Jacket: Featuring iconic Wrangler detailing, such as the W pocket stitching, rounded pocket flaps and copper buttons, this era-authentic piece revisits the same proportions and tobacco-colored stitching, while the silhouette is slightly slimmed for a modern take on this timeless design. Available in new, six month, three year.

27MW, Men’s Western Shirt: Created for cowboys but embraced by rock stars, the 27MW launched in the mid-1960s, this piece quickly became a blueprint for the western-style shirt. The reissue remains faithful to the original, with authentic detailing on the shape and depth of the yokes, cuffs and plackets, color and positioning of the stitching, and iconic details such as the W pocket stitching and pearl snaps. Available in new, one year, two year.

27WW, Women’s Western Shirt: The inspiration for this piece lies in the classic style of western wear, pioneered by Wrangler in the late 1940s. The women’s western shirt features authentic detailing from the era, including the shape and depth of the yokes and the style of the cuffs and plackets. Available in new, one year, two year.

Beginning late February, the Wrangler ICONS collection will be available on Wrangler.com, with select styles available at premium department stores and boutiques. The collection ranges from $88 to $148.

