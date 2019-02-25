New Team Takes Alloy Apparel To New Levels

COSTA MESA, Calif. — February 25, 2019 — Alloy Apparel is excited to introduce its new team, who are the minds behind the exciting spring collection! Coming from powerhouses such as Puma, Adidas, VF Corp., Dstld, and Gap, the spring line is inspired by the team’s strong design and merchandising background, as well as a passion for elevating the brand to new levels.

The new Alloy team is dedicated to producing apparel that is high in quality, and in turn directs their efforts towards impeccable manufacturing and design. The team is also devoted to focusing on more sustainable alternatives like using eco-friendly fabrics and economically sound processes.

Following the debut of Alloy’s Powerstretch denim in late fall of 2018, the spring collection has introduced new style offerings such as dressy and casual lightweight knits made exclusively with the tall and curvy woman in mind. The collection focuses on offering jumpsuits (highly requested and inspired by their customers), dresses, tops, cardigans, loungewear, and flowy wide leg pants in a range of colors perfect for the season.

Within the spring collection, Alloy will be introducing a capsule of sustainable styles featuring bamboo knits that are uniquely designed to be dressed up or down. The benefits of this bamboo fabric are that it’s breathable, soft, and eco-friendly with a luxurious hand feel. The updated silhouettes feature a wrap top, twist front dress, and super soft jumpsuits. These items will be available during the spring and summer of 2019.

Many of Alloy’s customer fall favorites have been updated as well! The beloved Booty Bootcut pant is offered in three new colors, the Elena pant in two new prints, and the Julia pant in a rich royal blue and a range black and white prints. Alloy’s Powerstretch denim line is being carried over as well, in perfect washes for spring along with a new wine color and camo print.

While the spring collection and updated items absolutely have an elevated feel and look, Alloy Apparel is still dedicated to providing incredible price points. The line ranges in price from $30 – $70, truly providing style (and luxury) at an affordable price.

Source: Alloy Apparel