Holly Shapiro Named New Creative Director of Splendid®

TEL AVIV, Israel — February 21, 2019 — Splendid®, a division of Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., today announced that it has named Holly Shapiro as Creative Director. Ms. Shapiro brings nearly 20 years of premium design expertise from leading brands including Calyspo St. Barth, Haute Hippie, Roller Rabbit and Gilt Groupe.

“Holly is both a creative designer and proven leader who will bring fresh, new product strategies and perspective to modernize the Splendid® brand,” said Tim Baxter, Delta Galil Premium Brands Chief Executive Officer. “Her expertise in curating product from her time at Gilt, building a brand from her time at Calypso St. Barth and working with cross-functional partners at Roller Rabbit will be instrumental in repositioning Splendid to accelerate growth.”

Ms. Shapiro previously served as Creative Director of private brands for Gilt Groupe, responsible for a number of categories including apparel, footwear, swimwear, and accessories. Prior to that, she designed for Calypso St. Barth, Haute Hippie, Martin + Osa, Liz Claiborne, Laundry by Shelli Segal and Dana Buchman. Ms. Shapiro received an Associate in Applied Science Degree from Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.) and a Bachelor of Science in Textile and Apparel Design Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

In her new role, Ms. Shapiro will succeed Pamela Protzel-Scott, who has served as Vice President of Design and Creative Director of Splendid for more than 17 years. Ms. Protzel-Scott will serve as a consultant as needed to insure a smooth transition.

Ms. Shapiro said, “I am very excited to join Splendid®, as I have long-admired the brand for its premium soft tees and strong loyal base. While leveraging both, I see significant potential to expand the brand and look forward to taking Splendid® to new levels of growth.”

Mr. Baxter added, “We want to thank Pam for founding this incredible brand and leading its design team since its inception. Her contributions have been extraordinary. We wish her all the best as she embarks on her next chapter with her family.”

Posted February 21, 2019

Source: Delta Galil Industries