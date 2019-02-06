Hill City By GAP, Lunya, BN3TH And ReST® Adopt Noble Biomaterial’s XT2® And Circuitex® Technologies

SCRANTON, PA — February 6, 2019 — As the consumer trend of demanding premium-quality apparel for multi-use is on the rise, more brands are partnering with Noble Biomaterials, a global leader in odor elimination and smart fabric solutions, to develop products with Noble’s platform of inherent fiber technologies – allowing them to stay current in the ever-evolving apparel industry.

Hill City by GAP, Inc. a new men’s active-apparel line of versatile, high-performance pieces, uses Noble’s XT2® Anti-Odor Technology so guys can wear the same shirt for a workout and then go meet up with friends without offending anyone in the room. Lunya, a modern-luxury sleepwear brand, has adopted XT2® into its collection to help women sleep better at night. BN3TH features XT2® NO STINK Technology in its PRO XT2® Base Layer, a full-length tight that keeps you feeling fresh all day long.

XT2® uses the properties of silver ions to kill odor before it starts. Unlike topical finishes or treatments, the silver is inherent in the fiber providing a permanent anti-odor solution. Metallic silver is not released so it will not wash out or wear off – lasting the life of the product.

“Consumers today want to buy technical garments that are functional while making them look and feel good, said, Karin Mueller, Noble Biomaterials Global SVP Marketing. “They don’t want to compromise performance or fashion, and they want the ease and confidence of knowing one top can confidently carry them through their day. After a sweaty work-out, you’ll never have to dip down, sniff and wonder, ‘Is that me?’ when wearing apparel with XT2®. Our technologies provide benefits that allow you to focus on real life and not obsess about when your next shower is.”

Noble has also partnered with Responsive Surface Technology, maker of the award-winning ReST Bed™, the world’s first smart bed that senses your position and makes automatic real-time adjustments. The ReST Bed™ utilizes BodiTrak pressure mapping sensors which use Noble’s Circuitex® Conductive Technology, providing detection, transmission, and protection of electronic signals in a soft, flexible and fully-customizable format.

According to Mueller, just as today’s consumer is steering towards a ‘do more with less’ philosophy, they are also increasingly concerned with product sustainability and brand transparency.

Noble’s commitment to sustainability is firmly grounded in its core values and is reflected in its technologies, facilities, and operations. The company engages in numerous sustainability initiatives, including recovery and recycling of silver, responsible sourcing, production, and product end-of-life. In addition to its commitment to the bluesign® system, Noble’s products are OekoTex® certified.

We are thrilled to collaborate with brands creating products that improve peoples’ daily life experiences,” said Mueller.

Noble Biomaterials will showcase its technologies and brand-partner products at ISPO Munich, Hall C5, Booth 218, February 3-6, 2019.

