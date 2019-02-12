Gerber Innovates To Meet Personalization And The Need For Speed Challenges With AccuMark® Version 12 Launch

TOLLAND, Conn. — February 7, 2019 — Personalization, convenience and value: online and offline shoppers want it all. They expect brands and retailers to understand their needs and deliver new styles and trends faster than ever before. “To survive and more importantly thrive in today’s markets, fashion players need to improve their agility, speed and connectivity,”said Mary McFadden, vice president of CAD Product Management, Gerber Technology. “Our Version 12 AccuMark Platform release delivers on these demands from product design and development to 3D sampling through optimized production planning and manufacturing.”

This is Gerber’s first of many software releases of 2019. It’s a year that promises to be notable for Gerber, as they deliver on a robust roadmap and work toward the opening of their NYC Innovation Center and Microfactory. Version 12 of the AccuMark Platform solves your business’ need for speed and adds features to address your customers’ demands for personalization. Its robust feature set is capable of addressing both on-demand or digital printing workflows as well as fully optimized mass production operations.

Version 12 software advancements include:

AccuMark 2D CAD — The industry-leading intelligent CAD pattern design, grading, and marker making application has added a vast number of new features in V12. New features are focused on simplification and giving users more control of their entire workflow with more options for personalization and modern controls. Some key enhancements include multi-dimensional grading as an easier alternative to alterations, pattern wizard updates to simplify and shorten processes, expanded digital printing workflow capabilities, personalized reporting options and visual customization tools.

AccuMark 3D — The industry’s leading fully-integrated 2D to 3D solution continues to build on the integration of the industry-leading Avametric Fabric Simulation Engine added in V11. Version 12 adds support for optical and surface texture effects from Vizoo and X-Rite scanners to provide an even higher level of realism. A new live drag within a simulation allows a user to tug on a garment to help assess and control fit. Avatars with additional poses have been added to help with speed and personalization. Finally, to enable designers to validate ideas early in the concepting stage, AccuMark now offers a hi-resolution photorealistic prototyping service improving speed and cutting weeks off a development cycle.

AccuPlan™ — Integrates seamlessly with AccuMark to optimize spread and cut planning. Version 12 of AccuPlan includes the addition of multiple fabric property features to capture selvage, shrink/stretch percentage values and major enhancements to planning and reporting features. The updates to the AccuPlan application continue to improve speed, efficiency and the optimization of material utilization. The new fabric property features allow for greater planning and optimized material consumption. The addition of customizations in reporting and a new production tracker report provides greater management control and visualization into the workflow for improved agility and the ability to plan multiple purchase orders together, and accurately report on fabric consumption.

“We continue to examine key industry trends and listen closely to our customers in our development cycle,” continued McFadden. “This is what drove all of the innovations we added in this release.”

With the launch of AccuMark Platform Version 12, comprehensive online and in-person training can be secured through Gerber University. The training platform provides classes on AccuMark, 3D, pattern design and more.

Source: Gerber Technology