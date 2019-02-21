Gerber Continues Its Drive Toward Digitalization — Ketty Pillet Joins As Vice President Of Global Marketing

TOLLAND, CONN.— February 18, 2019 — Digitalization is driving transformation in every aspect of business, especially in the ways we communicate. To drive innovation, leadership and strong customer relationships, Gerber Technology announced today, industry veteran, Ketty Pillet will join the company as vice president of Global Marketing to support the company’s aggressive product release schedule for 2019.

“Ketty brings deep industry knowledge and the ability to build a strong brand experience as we connect with our customers,” stated Mohit Uberoi, president and CEO, Gerber Technology. “Her global industry experience and strength in digital marketing will help her to hit the ground running with our leadership team.”

As digitalization and speed become the new normal, many of Gerber’s customers are experiencing a rapid evolution in the way they communicate with their customers. Pillet understands this changing landscape, joining Gerber after 10 years in France working for Lectra. The last position she held was Worldwide Marketing Director, Fashion and Apparel focusing on the go-to-market strategy and demand generation programs to drive increased sales growth and market penetration. Prior to that position, she spent four years as Worldwide Marketing Director for Furniture giving her a strong understanding of Gerber’s customer base and main markets. Pillet also has 10 years’ experience as a senior sales consultant at Oracle giving her a strong background in the software industry. Ketty holds an MBA, a Master’s Degree in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Technology.

Source: Gerber Technology