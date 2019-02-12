Alvanon Workshops Series Heads To Atlanta

NEW YORK CITY — February 12, 2019 — After successful stops in Europe and North America, Alvanon is headed to US for the next installment of the Alvanon Workshops series, set to take place throughout 2019.

Atlanta March 14-15

Getting Fit: Addressing the behind-the-scenes needs to optimize your supply chain.

A series of comprehensive workshops providing practical hands-on skills for anyone working with apparel product.

A typical Alvanon workshop will:

Provide Alvanon insight into the best practices on tactical topics.

Give participants an opportunity to share their specific challenges.

Allow time to network with peers in a neutral peer-to-peer setting.

These workshops sell out quickly, so purchase tickets as soon as possible to reserve a spot.

Speed to Market: Skills in the Fitting Room

Thursday March 14, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Topics Covered:

Preparing for the Fit Session Fitting for Functionality Achieving Consistent Results Creating and Environment for Open Feedback

Working Digital: What Does This Mean for You?

Thursday March 14, 1:30-5 p.m.

Topics Covered:

3D vs Digital – What’s the Difference? How the Digital Revolution Affects the Fashion Industry 3D Now and Future – Tips for 3D Success E-Commerce Optimization – Improving How We Communicate w/ Customers

Apparel Testing: Which Test and Why?

Friday, March 15, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Topics Covered:

Definition and Differences Defining Objectives Choosing Wearers How to Conduct Tests How to gather actionable results Flowing results into production

Each session is limited to only 25 seats per workshop afford the opportunity for more in-depth discussion with Alvanon senior consultants.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Event details are subject to change.

Source: Alvanon