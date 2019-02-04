Alton Lane Launches First-Ever Line Of 100-Percent Custom Shoes

NEW YORK CITY — February 1, 2019 — Alton Lane today announced the launch of its first custom shoe collection, available online and in-store at 12 showrooms across the country. Handmade in Europe from premium Italian and Spanish leathers, and starting at $295, the collection includes nine fully customizable styles ranging from casual moccasins, loafers and chukka boots to formal oxfords, double monks and tuxedo slippers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Alton Lane custom shoes,” said Colin Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Alton Lane. “We have seen tremendous demand for personalization in men’s apparel and accessories, with clients more and more excited about playing a role in the design process. This is the first time that fully customizable shoes, at this price point and level of quality, will be available for sale. We are committed to delivering products that our clients are seeking and a shoe collection was the natural next endeavor.”

The Alton Lane custom shoe collection features:

Nine styles — Whole cut, double monk, horsebit loafer, penny loafer, derby, oxford, chukka boot, Chelsea boot and tux slipper

Virtual 3D design tool — Design your next pair of shoes online with Alton Lane’s virtual 3D design tool, which enables you to visualize how the shoes will look as you create them

Fabric and color customization — The color and fabric of nearly every element of the shoe can be customized; from soft Italian suede to linen and premium calf leathers in a variety of colors and finishes, to the laces, sole and interior of each shoe

Stitching, monograms — Next-level personalization with initials and/or custom designs

Hand-painted patina on select styles

Exceptional comfort — Shoes are fit according to your unique length and width measurements, ensuring premium support, maximum comfort and minimal break-in time

To shop Alton Lane custom shoes online, visit www.altonlane.com/shoes.

Clients can also make an appointment for an in-store design session at each of Alton Lane’s 12 showroom locations nationwide.

Posted February 4, 2019

Source: Alton Lane