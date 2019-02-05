Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Pro Football Hall Of Fame Gold Jacket

DALLAS — February 4, 2019 — Today is Pro Football Hall of Fame “Measurement Monday,” the day on which the latest Hall of Fame class is measured for their Gold Jackets made by Haggar Clothing Co., the Official Provider of the Gold Jacket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson will attend “Measurement Monday” presented by Dallas-based Haggar, a leading men’s apparel brand since 1926, to begin the process of creating each class member’s custom Gold Jacket. Here are five little-known facts about the iconic jacket:

The Gold Jacket debuted in 1978, 15 years after the first Hall of Fame enshrinement. Haggar Clothing Co. has made every Gold Jacket presented to an enshrinee. The jackets were created in gold to signify that the men who receive them are the “gold standard” within their sport. The color of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket is proprietary. In fact, the closely guarded color formula is not registered with any color service, so it cannot be duplicated, and the Hopsack wool used to make the jackets is hand-dipped in gold dye. Only two versions of the Gold Jacket exist. The current one was unveiled with the class of 2012 and includes a slight red tint added to the signature gold for HDTV appearances. Each Gold Jacket is specially printed with each Hall of Fame enshrinee’s name and induction number on an interior label. This ensures that each Gold Jacket is truly one of a kind and specific to each individual recipient. It takes about four months to create each Gold Jacket from start to finish. Beginning on Measurement Monday, each custom-tailored, made-in-America Gold Jacket is created with a custom lining, Hall of Fame logo buttons and the iconic Hall of Fame crest, all of which are limited edition and tightly guarded to ensure they are not available to anyone but Hall of Fame enshrinees.

“Because these jackets hold such a special place in the hearts of the men who wear them, we take extreme care in ensuring the exceptional craftsmanship of each Gold Jacket,” said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. “We look forward to seeing the Class of 2019 presented with their jackets in Canton in August, and we know each recipient will forever treasure his Gold Jacket made by Haggar.”

Posted February 4, 2019

Source: Haggar Clothing Co.