Unilever Acquires The Laundress, A Eco-Friendly Line Of Detergent, Fabric Care, And Home Cleaning Products

LONDON/ROTTERDAM — January 29, 2019 — Founded in 2004 by textile and fabric care experts Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd, The Laundress is dedicated to turning necessary household chores into a luxurious and enjoyable experience. Having started with a single product, the Wool and Cashmere Shampoo, the brand’s mission is vested in returning the lost art of laundry care. The Laundress portfolio now comprises 85 eco-friendly products across Laundry and Home Cleaning, which expands Unilever’s portfolio in the growing top end of the Home Care market and fits greatly with Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan.

The Laundress will continue to operate from their New York City headquarters with the co-founders remaining in place to lead the business and their NYC Flagship store in Soho.

Kees Kruythoff, President of Unilever’s Home Care business said: “With its line of beautifully crafted eco-friendly products and fast-growing following in the US and China, particularly among millennials, The Laundress is a strong addition to our portfolio of leading Home Care brands. Its distribution network across specialty retailers, direct-to-consumer and e-commerce, combined with Unilever’s global reach creates an ideal launch pad towards giving more people around the world the distinct ‘The Laundress’ experience”.

Gwen Whiting, co-founder of The Laundress said: “During our careers in the fashion industry, we grew frustrated with dingy white T-shirts, ineffective cleaning products, and items ruined by the dry cleaners. We set out to create our own alternatives, producing a highly effective, non-toxic line of fabric care and home cleaning products.”

Lindsey Boyd, co-founder of The Laundress added: “We are thrilled to join the Unilever family. Together we have a unique opportunity to magnify and accelerate our mission of bringing our eco-friendly, fabric care products to every laundry room in the world.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Posted January 29, 2019

Source: Unilever