American fashion Brand NIC+ZOE Welcomes Avra Myers As Chief Merchant

BOSTON — January 8, 2019 — NIC+ZOE, an American fashion brand rooted in Boston, today announced it has named Avra Myers as the company’s Chief Merchant. Myers is a fashion maven with over 30 years of experience who co-founded Club Monaco and whose industry experience also includes The Limited Stores, J.Jill, and A Ruby.

In this role, Myers will report to CEO Susie Mulder and work closely with the mother daughter duo at the heart of the brand, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Dorian Lightbown and Creative Director Zoë Chatfield-Taylor. In response to Avra’s appointment, Mulder said, “We are excited to welcome Avra. She will not only continue the great momentum of the current collections but also build collaborative relationships with partners and develop licensing opportunities.”

“Avra’s experience in the women’s fashion industry is unmatched and I am thrilled to welcome her to the NIC+ZOE team,” said Dorian Lightbown, founder, designer, and chief creative officer at NIC+ZOE. “All of us here at NIC+ZOE are excited to learn from the wealth of industry knowledge that she is bringing to the position and I am excited to collaborate with her on future NIC+ZOE collections.”

Prior to joining NIC+ZOE, Myers spent 23 years as Vice President and Co-Founder of Club Monaco where she saw the brand from initial concept to the internationally recognized specialty retailer it is today. In addition, she served as President and General Merchandise Manager (GMM) at The Limited Stores and Senior Vice President and GMM at J.Jill where she was an instrumental leader in the brand turnaround to profit and eventual sale.

After leaving the corporate world in 2013, Myers used her decades of fashion expertise to launch her own line of cool, comfortable and chic women’s apparel and accessories – A Ruby. Similar to NIC+ZOE, Myers strived to provide better, more comfortable, yet stylish clothes to help women feel confident during their busy active lifestyles.

“As a consultant for NIC+ZOE for the past seven months, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself into the many facets of the brand,” said Avra Myers chief merchant at NIC+ZOE. “I am thrilled to become a full-time member of this amazing women’s led brand and to collaborate with Susie, Dorian, Zoë, and the team.”

Myers hails from Canada and attended Sheridan College of Design. She currently resides in Marina Bay, Massachusetts, with her partner Andrew and dog Rocky. For more information about NIC+ZOE and to shop the latest collection, visit nicandzoe.com.

Founded in 2006, NIC+ZOE is an American fashion brand rooted in Boston that designs distinctive apparel and footwear to move with women throughout their multifaceted lives. The close-knit company reflects the spirit and wanderlust of its founder and designer, Dorian Lightbown, who has given the brand a name for itself through its commitment to craftsmanship and quality featuring designs tailored to dynamic and layered women, making it easy for them to dress for all of life’s moments both big and small. The mother/daughter duo at the heart of the brand is supported by relationship-driven women, who value authenticity and are committed to delivering creatively inspired clothing solutions to real women. NIC+ZOE has approximately 600 points of sale throughout the U.S. and Canada in major department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor, Hudson’s Bay and Neiman Marcus Direct as well as 800+ specialty stores.

Posted January 8, 2019

Source: NIC+ZOE