Hardee’s® Melts Away Winter with Exclusive Tipsy Elves “Melt Wear” Ski Suits

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — January 16, 2019 — Hardee’s®, in partnership with Tipsy Elves, will melt away winter with an original line of limited-edition ski suits, timed to the launch of the new 100% Angus Thickburger® Melts.

Now available for sale on tipsyelves.com/hardees, the new “Melt Wear” from Hardee’s features the hottest trend this winter – a retro ski suit design – channeling the classic one-piece snow jumper everyone remembers sporting on the slopes. The iconic Hardee’s logo adorns the new winter accessory, making anyone who wears it the talk of the mountain.

“Hardee’s continues to build on its burger offering with two delicious and melty 100% Angus Thickburger Melts, available just in time for the winter months,” said Jenna Folk, Director of Brand Marketing, Hardee’s. “We are further warming you up from head to toe, with our partnership with trendsetting apparel company, Tipsy Elves, to introduce ‘Melt Wear’ to snow lovers this season.”

The partnership was inspired by Hardee’s Angus Thickburger Melts, which start at just $3.00 each, while pricing and participation may vary by location. The new Angus Thickburger Melts varieties include:

Cheddar Bacon Melt: A 1/4lb. charbroiled 100% Black Angus beef patty, topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce, Applewood smoked bacon and served on a seeded bun.

Mushroom Swiss Melt: A 1/4lb. charbroiled 100% Black Angus beef patty, topped with melted Swiss and finished with mushrooms, served on a seeded bun.

Hardee’s and Tipsy Elves “Melt Wear” is available beginning January 16, 2019 at tipsyelves.com/hardees while supplies last. Hardee’s Angus Thickburger Melts are available at participating Hardee’s locations for a limited time only.

Posted January 16, 2019

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.