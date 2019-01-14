Datacolor® Partners With Color Solutions International — A Division Of DyStar — To Improve Textile Color Identification With ColorReaderPRO

Lawrenceville, NJ – January 14, 2019 – Datacolor®, a global leader in color management technology, announced today a new partnership with the leading provider of color standards and color communication tools for the textile industry, Color Solutions International (CSI). Using Datacolor’s portable color measurement device, ColorReaderPRO, fashion and apparel brands can now precisely select and identify color from multiple color libraries.

The implementation of CSI’s branded version, which includes the ColorWallTM and the ability to add a brand’s own colors on the ColorReaderPRO offer tremendous time and cost savings to the textile industry by eliminating the need to manually search and match textile color samples with swatches or color codes.

“Speed to market remains a driving influence upon the fashion and apparel industry, making it essential that brands spend less and less time on color development and matching,” said Tim Williams, Marketing Manager, CSI. “Through this partnership, we’re answering our customers’ call for a solution allowing them to easily and quickly select existing colors in their library or to choose a color from our 3,700+ ColorWallTM during the color palette creation process. Thanks to the compact, simple-to-use ColorReaderPRO, industry professionals will dramatically speed up their seasonal color palette development process.”

The solution allows brands to accelerate palette creation, reduce the cost of color development and ensure color quality and evaluation throughout the supply chain using the hand-held, Bluetooth®- connected ColorReaderPRO tool — helping keep these brands competitive in the fast-paced fashion industry.

“We are excited to debut this solution with our long-time partners at CSI and offer the textile industry yet another innovative color management solution,” said Dustin Bowersox, Textile Marketing Manager for Datacolor. “With the simple push of a button, designers can now match any color to the closest CSI color standard, or their existing custom color library, effectively eliminating the need for manual color look-up. Boasting industry-leading color matching accuracy, the ultra-portable ColorReaderPRO lets users capture and quickly share inspiration colors and associated palettes, while improving component matching with on-the-go color pass/fail checks.”

The partnership will debut at the Premiere Vision show in New York. The product will be demonstrated in the CSI Booth, location M2, from January 15-16, 2019.

Source: DyStar Group