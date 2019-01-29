Alterra Mountain Company Announces 4-Year Sponsorship With Smartwool

DENVER — January 29, 2019 — Alterra Mountain Company and Smartwool are on a mission to keep guests warm throughout the winter season so they can have their best day on the mountain. Smartwool has been named the official Merino wool base layer, underwear, and sock of all 14 Alterra Mountain Company destinations throughout North America – Steamboat, Winter Park Resort in Colorado, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California, Stratton in Vermont, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario, Crystal Mountain in Washington, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, and CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

The collaboration provides Smartwool with maximized exposure at Alterra Mountain Company destinations through on-site branding opportunities. The sponsorship also spans unique collaborations with athletes enhanced by branded content. Smartwool will also benefit from integration at destination events, generating additional visibility among visitors at Alterra Mountain Company destinations.

“Smartwool shares many of the same core values that drive Alterra Mountain Company and our destinations,” said Ryan Blanchard, Director of Brand Partnerships at Alterra Mountain Company. “ no quote Working alongside Smartwool is a natural fit and I am excited to collaborate with such a progressive brand and passionate team.”

“We are delighted to partner with Alterra Mountain Company. The access and marketing activations it provides us to connect with so many of our loyal and new consumers is phenomenal,” stated Scott Bowers, Smartwool Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “ no quote Our legacy in the snow business runs deep. We’re the top selling ski socks and base layers in the ski and outdoor specialty business. The snow industry and its continued success is vital. We deeply respect Alterra Mountain Company’s vision and contribution in pushing the industry forward.”

Source: Smartwool