Flylow Gear Unveils Stormproof/Breathable™ With Bolger & O’Hearn‘s OmniBloq™ Technology On Premier Men’s And Women’s Styles At 2019 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

FALL RIVER, Mass. — January 25, 2019 — Flylow Gear, the independent, homegrown and mountain-raised creators of outerwear and apparel, will debut a new generation in performance apparel at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show with the introduction of Stormproof/Breathable OmniBloq™ on four of their legendary best-selling winter designs.

Developed by Bolger & O’Hearn Specialty Chemicals, Inc., OmniBloq™ represents a new standard in durable water repellence for outdoor gear.

Flylow is using Omnibloq™ in a selection of pieces that includes the Quantum Pro Jacket (men, $420), Chemical Pant (men, $360), Billie Coat (women, $420) and Nina Pant (women, $360).

Products will be on display at the Flylow booth 49073-UL, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2019, during Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Applied to fabric at the mill, OmniBloq™ delivers highly durable, stormproof water-repellence that does not compromise fabric hand, garment design, wearer comfort or breathability. An ideal DWR in even the harshest snow storms, rain and squalls, OmniBloq™ has been engineered to keep the water off and get the sweat out, without the bulk or stiffness of other DWR technologies.

“We’re stoked to be the first winter sport brand to use OmniBloq DWR, and we specifically chose to use it on pieces that are favorites of some the hardest skiing men and women on the mountain. Using a technology that enables a skier to be ‘Stormproof’ and enjoy any weather condition is right on the bullseye for Flylow,” said Dan Abrams, president of Flylow.

Developed in Bolger & O’Hearn’s North American labs and introduced to global markets at Winter Outdoor Retailer 2018, many fabrics treated with OmniBloq™ easily meet or surpass AATCC Rain Test 35-2013. In fact, fabrics treated with this high powered DWR resist wetting out at least 3X longer than similarly treated DWR fabrics. For example, single-ply, woven synthetic fabrics finished with OmniBloq™ can resist wetting out in heavy rainstorm conditions from three to 20 times longer than the same fabrics treated with a traditional DWR.

“OmniBloq™ is a real breakthrough in the Stormproof/Breathable fabric category,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “There is nothing like it on the market. Raising performance standards and reducing your environmental impact does not usually go hand-in-hand but OmniBloq™ delivers on both fronts.”

Other global performance brands and the US military have already begun adopting OmniBloq™ as the DWR of choice for their next-generation product launches. In addition to being stormproof yet highly breathable, OmniBloq™ -finished fabrics are recyclable, non-PFOA and provide protection against oil and stains.

Posted January 25, 2019

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn Specialty Chemicals, Inc.