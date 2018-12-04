Vidalia Mills Announces Strategic Alliance With Lubrizol For Sustainably-Produced Denim Featuring X4zol™-J Stretch Fibers

VIDALIA, La. — December 4, 2018 — New North American textile maker Vidalia Denim, a division of Vidalia Mills Co., announced it has entered into a strategic relationship with The Lubrizol Corp. as a preferred supplier of stretch fibers in its denim fabrics. Both companies will work closely to maximize the performance and eco-friendly attributes of Lubrizol’s X4zol™-J elastomeric fiber in Vidalia’s production of denim fabrics.

In making the announcement, Dan Feibus, CEO of Vidalia Mills Co., explained: “The production of stretch fabrics holds such an important place in the denim industry today. Vidalia’s decision to work with Lubrizol as a preferred supplier of stretch fibers furthers our mission to build the most efficient and environmentally friendly denim mill in North America.”

Feibus elaborated: “Lubrizol provides us with an innovative state-of-the-art solution for sustainably produced, high-performance stretch fiber, and represents a key element in the evolution of great denim products and we are extremely excited to be working with Lubrizol on this project. Lubrizol is a global leader whose commitment to constant innovation and best practice sustainable manufacturing are a perfect fit for Vidalia.”

Rob Richardson, global business director for Performance Apparel at Lubrizol, underscored the benefits of the relationship with Vidalia, stating: “We at Lubrizol are truly excited about teaming up with Vidalia to incorporate our X4zol-J technology into their denim fabrics. While X4zol-J has already been adopted by many strategic global denim brands, we see this as an essential next step in helping advance the apparel industry’s sustainability agenda.”

Richardson continues, “Our collaboration with Vidalia will enable brands to work locally in North America to deliver high performance fabrics that consumers love, with even greater sustainability benefits. This alone takes miles and months out of the supply chain. Plus, the powerful combination of X4zol-J’s favorable material and recyclability profile, along with Vidalia’s sustainable manufacturing processes will help brands achieve lower scores using Higg Index tools available through the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.”

Vidalia Denim will also use e3 sustainable cotton exclusively in its operations, the first such operation in the world. Its cotton will be sourced from across the US farm belt from farmers enrolled in the e3 sustainable cotton program. Vidalia will offer its customers complete transparency of leading grower sustainability practices.

The iconic denim brand, Wrangler, is currently in discussion with Vidalia Denim about the development of fabrics for their 2019 product collection. Roian Atwood, Director of Sustainability for Wrangler, notes, “This mill is pushing the standards for sustainability denim fabric in North America. At Wrangler, we are excited about the opportunity to work with Dan and his team and the e3 cotton growers committed to sustainable agriculture practices to produce good-looking denim that utilizes innovative manufacturing methods.”

