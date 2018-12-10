Universal Apparel & Textile Company Receives Massive Additional Purchase Orders For The Spring And Summer Season

AURORA, Ill. — December 10, 2018 — Universal Apparel & Textile Company is pleased to announce that it has received additional large purchase orders for the upcoming spring and summer season. Some of the items include, but are not limited to: 100% cotton men’s t-shirts, men’s denim long & short pants as well as men’s cotton underwear garments. These orders primarily originated from the company’s long term clients such as “Source of Apparel” of Morton Grove, IL., a large wholesaler and distributor of men’s clothing.

Mr. Kabir, CEO of Universal Apparel & Textile Company, states, “These are very exciting times for us. We have multiple shipments coming to US ports in both New York and New Jersey over the next few months. Our customers are extremely pleased with our timely shipments and the quality of our products which has brought us repeat business and many referrals. We will be able to boast in the next year that almost every American family has a piece of our clothing in their wardrobe.”

Furthermore, the company is receiving constant inquires for new product development from both our existing clients as well as new ones who want access to our factories in Bangladesh. As the cost of working in China is rising rapidly, more U.S. companies are finding Bangladesh a safe manufacturing alternative.

Posted December 10, 2018

Source: Universal Apparel & Textile Company