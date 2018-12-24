Tukatech And Lefty Production Co. Unveil State-Of-The-Art TUKAcenter

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — December 23, 2018 — Tukatech, a global apparel technology solutions provider and Lefty Production Co., top full package service provider, have collaborated to open a state-of-the-art TUKAcenter in downtown Los Angeles, California. Tukatech Founder, Ram Sareen joined Marta Miller, Founder of Lefty Production Co., in a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony of their new laser cutter and to officially launch “Lefty Production Co. Los Angeles TUKAcenter.”

“Lefty Production Co. is a one-stop shop design house, apparel and accessories manufacturer. We work with designers, fashion brands, and retailers of all varieties and sizes, and Tukatech’s software and hardware solutions benefits all of them. Our highest priority is ensuring our clients get the best possible products and the best possible service, on time. Tukatech helps us achieve our goals and delight our clients. We couldn’t ask for a better technology partner,” says Marta Miller.

Lefty Production Co. will continue to offer full-package services, such as design, product development, and cutting/sewing, utilizing the most advanced Tukatech solutions. As part of the new offerings, the facility offers complete pattern-making, grading and marker-making using TUKAcad and SMARTmark, virtual sampling using TUAK3D (eliminating physical samples), sample cutting with the TUKAcut laser cutter, production cutting and sewing, and cloud collaboration and asset management with TUKAcloud. The factory is centrally located in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District and open to fashion businesses of all sizes.

“The purpose of our TUKAcenters is to allow smaller manufactures, independent fashion designers, freelance pattern-makers, graders, marker-makers or anyone else who wants to design clothes to walk in and allow fashion industry experts to assist and guide the way,” explains Ram Sareen. “Marta has done an amazing job in providing services to the industry and we feel that this partnership will allow her business to excel and give her customers an amazing experience.”

Posted December 24, 2018

Source: Tukatech Inc.