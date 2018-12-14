The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network Announces 2019 Board Of Directors

ATLANTA – December 14, 2018 – The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) announces 4 new Board members and several updates.

Tony Anzovino, Chief Sourcing & Merchandising Officer for Haggar Clothing Co, USA, begins his 2nd year of a two year term as AAPN President.

Ed Gribbin, Senior Advisor, Alvanon and CEO, Gribbin Strategic LLC begins a one year term as Vice President and will follow Tony Anzovino in 2020.

Beginning new three year terms on our Board are:

Jill Coleman, Business Development Director, Alvanon

Aaron Glatman, VP Business Development & Sales, r-pac International Corp

Aaron Ledet, VP Americas Sourcing, VF Corporation

Hebe Schecter, President, Kaltex America

Starting his second 3 year term is Ron Roach, President, Contempora Fabrics

Of our 15 Board members, 6 are women. This is in keeping with AAPN’s recent formation of the AAPN(Women) group. This innovative business model will allow industry women a safe place to share experiences, seek advice and mentor others.

Posted December 14, 2018

Source: The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)