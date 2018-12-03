Teijin Develops Natural-like Fabric As A New Product For DELTAPEAK Family

TOKYO — December 3, 2018 — Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it has added a natural-like fabric — ideal for sportswear, fashionwear and uniforms — to its DELTAPEAK series of high-function fabrics. Teijin Frontier will commercially launch the product in the 2020 spring/summer season, targeting annual sales of one million meters by the fiscal year ending in March 2022.

The demand for high-function products with a more natural-like look is growing in line with the increasing popularity of athleisure fashion. Teijin Frontier’s high-function Deltapeak is a dense and uniform crimped fabric with many excellent properties, but until it has not offered a natural-looking suited for city life.

The new Deltapeak fabric offers a unique combination of form-fitting and natural-like texture. Teijin Frontier’s new yarn randomly combines two types of crimped fibers to realize a soft, high-density structure. The fabric incorporates Deltapeak’s micro-crimping technology and SOLOTEX’s conjugate technology for coil-like crimping to achieve comfortable form-fitting, moisture-absorbent, quick-drying, lightweight and bulkiness properties, in addition to a natural-like texture thanks to special dyeing technology.

Special features of new Deltapeak natural-like fabric:

Natural-like appearance and texture;

Soft and stretchy (Deltapeak) and elastic-recovering (Solotex);

Twice the moisture-absorbent and quick-drying properties of regular polyester thanks to capillary action; and

Lightweight and bulky.

Core features of Deltapeak:

Anti-snagging;

Shape recovery;

UV block;

Stretchability; and

Anti-transparency.

Posted December 3, 2018

Source: Teijin Group