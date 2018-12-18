Stein Mart Selects James B. Brown As Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — December 17, 2018 — Stein Mart Inc. today announced the appointment of James B. Brown as executive vice president and CFO effective December 17.

Brown joins Stein Mart from Adrianna Papell Group, where he was CFO. He previously held CFO positions at Gordmans Stores and Hancock Fabrics and was senior vice president, Finance with Fred’s Inc. Brown will have responsibility for Stein Mart’s finance, internal audit, investor relations and asset protection areas.

“James’ strong financial and retail industry background, including off-price experience, makes him a great addition to our team,” said D. Hunt Hawkins, CEO. “His leadership and strategic insight will complement our efforts and build on the progress we have already made to strengthen our financial position.”

Brown succeeds Gregory W. Kleffner, whose pending retirement was announced in October. To ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, Kleffner will remain with the company through the end of the fiscal year and then serve in an advisory capacity.

