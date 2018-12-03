Reebok Expands Sublite Cushion Tactical Series With New Safety Toe Styles For 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — December 3, 2018 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, announced two new additions to its popular Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical series of footwear for law enforcement and military professionals.

The new RB8809 builds upon the success of the Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical series by offering a coyote brown version with composite safety toe and side zipper for wear with the new Air Force uniform. Also new for 2019 is the addition of the RB8606, a 6-inch version of the Sublite Cushion Tactical featuring a composite safety toe and side zipper.

The Sublite Cushion Tactical incorporates Sublite foam midsole technology to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. The Sublite dual density foam midsole provides unparalleled lightweight cushioning for comfort and responsiveness. Deep flex grooves in the midsole allow for natural movement, letting feet bend and balance naturally. The boot also features a MemoryTech Massage Footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a slip-resistant outsole that grips in slippery conditions.

The RB8809 and RB8606 will be available for purchase at an MSRP of $150.00 and $160.00, respectively. Reebok Duty will display the full line of Sublite Cushion Tactical boots at SHOT Show booth #10179.

Posted December 3, 2018

Source: Warson Brands