Polartec Collaborates With Backcountry On Exclusive Product And Information Resource Center

ANDOVER, Mass. — December 3, 2018 — Polartec, a provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, announces its ongoing collaboration with online retailer Backcountry. The partnership includes an exclusive collection of co-developed Flylow outerwear made of Polartec® NeoShell®, the most breathable waterproof fabric, and Polartec educational resources and shopping functionality on Backcountry.com.

Offering the market’s most extensive range of premium performance fabrics, Polartec is the first ingredient brand with a dedicated area on the Backcountry website. The new information resource center breaks down how the Science of Fabric works and the benefits of Polartec technology, while directing consumers to hundreds of products made of premium Polartec fabrics.

“As a go-to resource for its breadth of quality product offerings and related knowledge, Backcountry is an ideal partner,” said Gary Smith, Polartec CEO. “Together, we can help people make more informed choices, as well as assist our brand partners in delivering greater value to their customers.”

“This partnership allows us to build innovative products and provide educational resources to our community,” said Jonathan Nielsen, Backcountry CEO. “One result that we’re particularly proud of is our co-developed Flylow outerwear kits, purpose-built for backcountry touring from breathable and durable Polartec NeoShell fabric.”

The collaboration also includes ongoing Polartec clinics designed to explain the comfort and performance benefits of products made with Polartec fabric technologies to Gearheads, Backcountry’s team of outdoor experts whose sole job is to provide personalized service and advice, free of charge.

Posted December 3, 2018

Source: Polartec