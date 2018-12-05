Polartec Announces 2018 Apex Design Award Winners

ANDOVER, Mass. — December 5, 2018 — Polartec, the premium provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, announces the winners of its 2018 Polartec Apex Awards, an annual design award program celebrating the finest products made from Polartec fabrics. The winning products were selected based on skilled and creative uses of Polartec fabric technologies.

The winners are:

Bight Gear Swelter Jacket, an insulating parka for cold conditions made from 100g Polartec® Power Fill™ insulation (also available in men’s)

Bonne Gueule Blouson Épais Laine Cardée, a clean and versatile jacket made of Polartec® Alpha® insulation, with a Jules Tournier fabric lining, and a wool exterior

Burton women’s [ak]® Turbine Quarter Zip Fleece and Pant, a cozy fleece outfit made of Polartec® High Loft™ fleece, originally designed for the U.S.A. Olympic Snowboarding uniforms

Crazy Idea Skinny Woman Suit, a ski mountaineering racing suit made of Polartec® Power Stretch® fabric

Crye Precision G4 Hot Weather Combat Shirt, a light, breathable combat shirt made of Polartec® Power Dry® fabric, available winter 2019

Dainese Flexagon PL Waistcoat, a winter sports back protector vest made of Polartec® Power Wool™ fabric

Filson NeoShell® Reliance Jacket, a practical jacket made from breathable waterproof Polartec® NeoShell® fabric

LC23 Polartec Down Jacket, a reversible jacket with Polartec® Classic fleece on the intended exterior

Rag & Bone Fleece Tactic Jacket, a cozy, protective hooded jacket made of Polartec® Windbloc® softshell with a plush High Loft™ lining

Reusch Jérémie Heitz Promodel, freeride ski gloves designed with breathable Polartec® Alpha® insulation for outstanding grip and tactility

Rhone Delta Pique Polo, a versatile polo shirt made of Polartec® Delta™ cooling fabric

Santini Vega Xtreme, a high performance cold weather cycling jacket made of protective Polartec® Windbloc® fabric with breathable Alpha® insulation

Sportful R&D Intensity Jacket, a cool weather cycling jacket designed for intense riding, made with breathable Polartec® Alpha® insulation

Todd Snyder + Champion Sherpa Tipped Sweatshirt, a sweatshirt inspired by Champion’s iconic design, made from a Polartec® Thermal Pro® fabric with a shearling aesthetic

Every winner is an embodiment of Polartec fabric innovation and design inspiration, and the winning designers are being recognized with a Malden statue, an industry award unlike any other.

Posted December 5, 2018

Source: Polartec