NIKE, Inc. Names G. Scott Uzzell President & CEO Of Converse, Inc.

BOSTON — December 21, 2018 — NIKE, Inc. announced today that effective Jan. 22, 2019, G. Scott Uzzell will become President & CEO of Converse, Inc. Uzzell comes to Converse from The Coca-Cola Company where he most recently served as President, Venturing & Emerging Brands Group (VEB).

Uzzell joins Converse at an exciting time as the brand sets the stage to move into new spaces by reconnecting to its heritage in sport.

“Scott’s unique blend of experience driving both strategic business growth and strong brand development is well-suited to help unlock the full potential of the Converse Brand and lead its next phase of growth globally,” said Michael Spillane, President, Categories and Product, NIKE, Inc.

As head of Coca-Cola’s VEB Group, Uzzell led the identification and development of a portfolio of high-growth brands for The Coca-Cola Company, including Honest Tea, ZICO Coconut Water, Fairlife Milk and Suja Juice, contributing to new revenue streams for the company.

Uzzell began his career within sales and marketing for companies such as Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Nabisco, before returning to Coca-Cola in 2000 in the Strategy & Planning division. Since then, he has held a number of leadership positions across its business including McDonald’s U.S. Division, Global New Business Development, Global Marketing, ZICO and VEB.

In addition, Uzzell serves on the boards of State Bank and Trust Company; Fairlife, LLC; and Suja Juice Company. Uzzell is also a member of the Florida A&M University Foundation Board as well as a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

Uzzell will report directly to Michael Spillane, President, Categories and Product, NIKE, Inc. Uzzell replaces Davide Grasso who has decided to retire at the end of this calendar year.

Posted December 24, 2018

Source: NIKE, Inc.