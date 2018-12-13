Murse World Renews Partnership With AAMN

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — December 13, 2018 — The owners of Murse World, an online medical scrubs store, are pleased to announce that after six years of being a partner of The American Assembly for Men in Nursing (AAMN), they have chosen to reaffirm their partnership. This will give Murse World a renewed opportunity to help promote nursing as a career option for men.

Murse World is the nation’s only scrub store founded exclusively for male medical professionals. Since their inception in 2011, Murse World has made it their mission to serve as an alternative to traditional medical scrub retailers who primarily focused on women’s products. By catering specifically to male consumers, Murse World offers a more appealing uniform selection to the largely ignored population of men in nursing and other healthcare professions.

This aligns well with the goals of the AAMN, the only professional organization dedicated to the advancement of men in nursing. Having been designated as the official scrubs store of AAMN, Murse World is proud to offer its customers the ability to join AAMN directly through their website and to receive regular discounts by doing so.

“By renewing our partnership, we hope to spread more awareness of AAMN’s offerings and encourage our customers to benefit from their services,” says Mark Bakst, CEO of Murse World and sister company Medical Scrubs Collection.

AAMN and Murse World are looking forward to the new opportunities presented by their renewed partnership.

“The American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) and Murse World have had a great standing relationship to provide value to men in the nursing profession,” says AAMN president Blake K. Smith MSN, RN. “We are proud to be in partnership with the only exclusive male scrub company to offer our members access to high quality scrubs at a discounted rate. We look forward to a continued partnership with Murse World and the mutual benefit we can offer our members and the overall health care community.”

Posted December 13, 2018

Source: Murse World