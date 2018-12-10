Leading Medical Apparel Brand Jaanuu Raises $15 Million In Growth Equity Financing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — December 10, 2018 — Jaanuu, a direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to empower medical professionals with reimagined uniforms, today announced a $15 million growth equity financing round led by JMK Consumer Growth Partners, a growth equity firm investing exclusively in high-growth consumer brands with cult-like followings. This investment brings the total raised by the company to over $25 million. Existing investors, including the Nordstrom family, and new investor David Kessenich, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of healthcare private equity firm Excellere Partners, also participated in the round.

Unlike other brands in the reported $50 billion global medical apparel industry, Jaanuu was co-founded by physician Dr. Neela Sethi Young who knew firsthand how uncomfortable, ill-fitting and poor-performing the majority of scrubs were and the negative psychological impact that they had on the dedicated professionals that were wearing them each day. Rooted in the mantra of “looking good and feeling good while doing good,” Dr. Neela teamed up with her brother and former private equity investor Shaan Sethi in 2013 to start Jaanuu.

Since its launch, Jaanuu continues to leverage Dr. Neela’s insights and puts consumer research at the forefront in driving its product roadmap, engaging over 5,000 participants in surveys, focus groups and ethnographies in 2018. As a result, the Company has dramatically expanded its style and fabric portfolio to include multiple, curated style collections, both Women’s and Men’s, in the industry’s most disruptive breadth of over seven premium, technologically advanced fabrics.

“When you work in medicine, none of your days are the same and not one is easy. Ironically, you need a ‘uniform’ that’s not uniform at all – no one style, fit or fabric is going to be what you need to do your best each day, every day,” explained Dr. Neela. “At Jaanuu we provide my medical colleagues with the power of choice that they need and deserve – from varying design aesthetics to multiple performance fabrics engineered with the most sophisticated of anti-odor and antimicrobial technologies.”

After boasting its biggest month to date in November 2018 and multiple $500,000 revenue days in the last twelve months, the Company is projecting to more than double its sales in 2019. This new injection of capital will accelerate its continued breakthrough product and fabric development, catalyze omnichannel expansion plans as a lifestyle brand and provide for aggressive investments in predictive analytics based marketing and real-time programmatic media buying.

“We’ve seen exponential growth in the last few years, credited to a passionate team with a relentless and unwavering commitment to data-driven innovation and reimagination,” said Shaan Sethi, Founder and CEO of Jaanuu. “As we seek to disrupt the broader uniform category, we strategically sought out to partner with only the most preeminent and proven of consumer growth equity investors, and today in aligning with John Kenney and JMK, we struck gold.”

“As a firm, we invest solely in emerging cult brands that have proven themselves and are ready to soar,” said John Kenney, Co-Founder of JMK Consumer Growth Partners. “We work hard to find those rare and remarkable few brands that are extremely connected to their consumers and sell more than a product…they sell a lifestyle. We saw all of this in Jaanuu and we are committed to helping Shaan and the team catapult the Company to ever-higher levels of success.”

