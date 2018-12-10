Lands’ End Ranks First In Newsweek’s List Of America’s Best Customer Service For Online Retailers, Clothing

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — December 10, 2018 — Lands’ End, a uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family, today announced they have been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Customer Service 2019 as the number one customer service provider for online retailers, clothing category.

The America’s Best Customer Service 2019 ranking was identified from an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, and assessed brands in quality of communications, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.

“Unmatched customer service is at the foundation of everything we do at Lands’ End,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands’ End. “It has been a pillar of our business from the start; our founder, Gary Comer, wisely stated, ‘Take care of the customer, take care of the employee and the rest will take care of itself.’ More than 55 years later, that principle still drives our company today, and we’re proud that Newsweek has recognized us for our efforts.”

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Newsweek selected America’s Best Customer Service 2019 winners based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 141 categories, providing a broad spectrum of customer experiences: traditional retail, online as well as service segments.

Lands’ End has also been awarded the StellaService Elite Seal for the past five years, a prestigious award given to a small percentage of retailers who provide the very best in customer care; is listed in Prosper Insights & Analytics’ top 10 list of Customer Service Champions for 2017; and was recognized by Multichannel Merchant as a Customer Experience Leader in 2017.

Posted December 10, 2018

Source: Lands’ End, Inc.