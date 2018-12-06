Hohenstein: Lab Opening In India

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — December 5, 2018 — With the opening of a textile testing laboratory in Gurugram, India, the testing service provider and research partner, Hohenstein, has again raised the bar for the textile industry. Just recently, in July 2018, the company opened a textile testing laboratory with a comprehensive service portfolio in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Starting in December 2018, Hohenstein India will also be able to offer its tailor-made services in one of the world’s textile hotspots.

“For more than 70 years, Hohenstein has stood for textile expertise along the entire textile production chain. With the new laboratories in India and Bangladesh, we’re growing a network of expertise from which everyone will benefit.” says Prof. Dr. Stefan Mecheels, who is managing in the third generation of the family run business. Good, consistent cooperation is very important for Hohenstein: close exchange between the laboratories in Germany, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India ensures more customer proximity and faster order processing. “One thing is certain,” underlines Mecheels, “wherever the examinations, tests and analyses take place, our laboratories all work with the most modern equipment according to the same standards.”

The wait will be over on the 8th of December 2018: with a grand opening by Prof. Dr. Mecheels, the new laboratory in Gurugram will be launched and fully operational after a construction period of just eleven months. During tours, the visitors can get an impression of the local capabilities. With around 50 employees on a total of around 3000 square metres, Hohenstein India will offer textile manufacturers, brand suppliers and retailers a variety of textile technology and chemical tests such as performance testing, restricted substance list (RSL) compliance, harmful substance control, quality control and inspections, and expert report services.

