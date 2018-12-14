Beverly Knits Fills Leadership Positions

GASTONIA, N.C. – December 14, 2018 – Beverly Knits, Inc., one of the largest circular knitting companies in the U.S., has recently filled key positions in its knitting and finishing operations.

Jason Defilippis is Beverly Knits’ manager of product development and design. In this position, Defilippis manages and coordinates product development projects; evaluates and resolves technical feasibility, design optimization, and production issues; and researches and monitors industry developments. Defilippis previously worked as a supplier quality engineer at W. L. Gore & Associates; fabric engineer at Target; and senior process engineer at Springs Global, U.S.

“Jason has brought an immense amount of talent to Beverly Knits. Since he has joined the team, he has streamlined many of our processes and identified multiple product development opportunities,” said Ron Sytz, owner and president of Beverly Knits. “We are excited about the new ideas Jason continuously brings to the table.”

As president of Altus Finishing, a division of Beverly Knits, Kenny Golden leads the team in planning, operations and future growth of the company. Golden’s extensive experience includes working as director of manufacturing at Polartec Tennessee Manufacturing and United Knitting as well as general manager of manufacturing, director of dyeing/wet finishing and multiple other roles at Dyersburg Fabrics.

Also joining the leadership team at Altus Finishing is Plant Manager Jackie Tweedy. Tweedy oversees the daily operations, quality and scheduling. Tweedy’s past experience includes operations manager at Lava Textiles and plant manager at Colortex USA.

“Kenny and Jackie both have strong backgrounds in textile finishing services. With Kenny’s technical expertise and operations knowledge and Jackie’s organizational skills, Altus Finishing will continue to offer our customers top quality services,” said Ron Sytz, owner of Beverly Knits and Altus Finishing.

Source: Beverly Knits, Inc.