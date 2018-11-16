Terramar Sports Is Announced As 2018’s drirelease® Innovation Award Winner By Optimer Brands

NEW YORK CITY — November 16, 2018 — Designed by the some of the best minds in the outdoor retail industry, the Terramar Transport Merino and Matrix Merino base layer system utilizes drirelease® Wool with recycled polyester and innovative fabric construction to keep wearers protected and comfortable in the most challenging elements. The combination of drirelease® Wool and Terramar’s Climasense fabric technology sets a new standard for moisture-management and heat retention. The result is an expertly engineered blend of multi-denier and multi-staple length polyester with Merino Wool, keeping you warm while pulling moisture off the skin.

“It is an honor to present Terramar with the 2018 drirelease Innovation Award for their commitment to create far-reaching solutions that enhance human comfort,” said Ashwin Jaju, President of drirelease®. “The Matrix Merino and Transport Merino Base Layer Systems are perfect examples of optimizing performance while maintaining environmental responsibility.”

“At Terramar, we relentlessly strive to create the most innovative base layer fabrications and gear for our outdoor enthusiasts,” said Miriam Lieberman, Vice President of Terramar. “Our latest fabric have some of the fastest dry times for merino wool products in the industry. We’re very grateful for drirelease®’s recognition of our newest innovation. We thank drirelease® for their ongoing partnership and support over many years, and especially in our latest collaboration; ‘Transport & Matrix Merino Base Layer system’.”

Posted November 16, 2018

Source: Terramar