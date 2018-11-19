Rue21 Names Michael C. Appel Chief Executive Officer

WARRENDALE, Pa. — November 16, 2018 — r21 Holdings, Inc. (“rue21”) announced that Michael C. Appel, currently Chairman of the Board of the Company, will assume the additional title of Chief Executive Officer, effective November 12, 2018. Mr. Appel served as Interim Chief Executive Officer from October 2017-June 2018.

Mr. Appel succeeds Laurie Van Brunt who served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Her departure was a mutual decision and she resigned.

According to the rue21 Board, “The Board of Directors of rue21 has asked Michael Appel to re-assume the senior leadership of the Company as Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis. Our decision is based on the progress made under Michael’s leadership as Interim CEO, his successful recruitment of senior leadership, and retaining key management.”

