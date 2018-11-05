Printful Opens New Cut & Sew Fulfillment Center In Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 5, 2018 — Printful, a print-on-demand drop shipping company, is expanding its operations and opening a new fulfillment center in Tijuana, Mexico that specializes in cut & sew products and activewear.

With the growing demand for activewear products such as leggings, opening a new cut & sew facility is the logical next step to keep up with growth. This branch helps Printful balance order load across all locations, add new products quicker, and lower prices for premium apparel.

“Activewear is a fast-developing market segment, so our new facility is the logical solution to meet the growing customer demand and take Printful to the next step. Our increased production capacity will also help our customers compete with global fashion and sports apparel brands,” says Davis Siksnans, Printful CEO.

Printful decided on Mexico primarily because of access to a skilled workforce in the cut & sew industry and its proximity to their Los Angeles branch.

The company acknowledged that being “made in the USA” is important for some brands. For this reason, they gave their customers the option to opt out of order routing to Mexico.

Printful invested $500,000 in this 10,000 sq ft facility. Production will start with a team of 10 specialists. They plan to continue growing their international presence and developing their Mexico branch with more staff, products, and equipment.

This is Printful’s fourth fulfillment center, after their branches in California, North Carolina, and Latvian (in Europe). Their team of over 500 people is spread out across all locations, with 350 in the US and 150 in Europe. Printful also offers warehousing & fulfillment and other services to help customers launch and manage their online businesses at every stage.

