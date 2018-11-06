NIKE, Inc. Names New Leaders For Asia Pacific And Latin America And Global Sales

BEAVERTON, Ore. — November 6, 2018 — NIKE, Inc. announced today that effective Dec. 1, Carl Grebert, currently the VP, GM of the Global Jordan Brand, will become the company’s new VP, GM of its Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA) geography. In the last year-and-a-half, Grebert has led Jordan’s global product engines, marketing, merchandising and category GM teams for the brand, helping reset the business and marketplace for the next phase of growth.

Prior to his role with Jordan, Grebert was Global VP, GM of Young Athletes for more than two years, driving strong growth and alignment in this rapidly expanding category. Before this category role, Carl led the Japan geography team as VP, GM of Nike Japan. He has also held senior roles in marketing and ran territory business units in Europe.

Ann Hebert, currently VP, GM of the APLA geography, will become the new VP, Global Sales. Ann will be responsible for leading the company’s global sales teams and partnering with Nike Direct to build a seamless Nike network that will continue to elevate service to consumers around the world. Mike Best, currently in the role, has decided to retire after a nearly 30-year career with the brand.

Hebert has been with the company for more than 23 years in increasingly senior leadership roles. During her two-and-a-half years leading APLA, she integrated Nike Japan into the geography and consistently grew the business. Prior to leading APLA, Ann was VP of the Global Nike Direct Partner business and led the North America sales team as the VP, North America Sales.

Grebert and Hebert will report to Elliott Hill, Nike’s President of Consumer and Marketplace.

“Carl and Ann are both seasoned Nike veterans who will continue to drive growth and accelerate our consumer direct offense. We are well positioned for the future with their leadership,” said Hill.

Posted November 6, 2018

Source: NIKE, Inc.